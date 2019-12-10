LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police is investigating if weather played a factor in a deadly crash late Monday night.
Officials say the crash happened on Centerpointe Way at New Paul Road around 11:30 p.m.
Two females were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and both were taken to the hospital. The passenger was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the victims have not yet been released.
This is still a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
