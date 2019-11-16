Hermitage Apt. Fire

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are at the scene of a fatal apartment fire in Hermitage. 

The fire department said a car crashed into an apartment building, killing the driver. No one else was injured and the fire has been extinguished.

The unit the vehicle hit was vacant. Crews are not sure if anyone was in the building above the impact zone at the time of the crash. 

Ten units have been displaced as Nashville Electric Services are shutting off the power. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

