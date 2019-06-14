NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead after a crash overnight on I-40 eastbound near the I-24 split.
According to investigators on scene, the crash happened just after midnight Friday. An Audi hit the back end of a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to lose control.
The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 47-year-old Matthew Kenigson, died at the scene. Two people in the Audi, 23-year-old Danny Welds-Ebanks and his passenger, 28-year-old Brenden Evans, were injured but did not need to be transported to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time and did not show signs of being impaired.
The investigation showed that Welds-Ebanks was traveling on I-40 east at a high rate of speed. Witnesses reported that he was weaving through traffic. When it approached the I-24 split, it veered to the left across a gore area to continue onto I-40 east when it struck a Kenigson's Nissan Frontier in the rear. Investigators say Kenigson's truck, for unknown reasons, was in the area at the time and was in reverse gear.
Kenigson is the husband of Davidson County General Sessions Judge Lynda Jones. The couple has one child.
Our court family is heartbroken for our friend and colleague Judge Lynda Jones on the passing of her husband Matt. We pray that she and her daughter will find comfort in their family, friends, faith and those of us who are fortunate to work with her each day.— Melissa Blackburn (@JudgeBlackburn) June 14, 2019
Struggling to come to terms with news of the death of @mkenigson in a car crash. Besides being a devoted dad, he was passionate about bringing the excitement of making to Nashville’s young people.Broken-hearted for @lyndajonesjudge and their family.— Freddie O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) June 14, 2019
All traffic had been diverted to I-24 at the split while police continue the investigation. TDOT estimated the scene would be clear by 5:15 a.m. but did not clear for awhile. Investigators say a toxicology report will be conducted on Kenigson as routine. Investigators also say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
This is the third deadly crash this week, and fourth major crash this week that occurred in the overnight hours. The first happened Monday on I-65 southbound near the Harding Place exit between an SUV and semi truck. The driver of the SUV at last check was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The second one happened Wednesday on I-24 eastbound at the Harding Pike exit in South Nashville. That deadly crash closed I-24 for about four hours.
The third one occurred Thursday morning on the on-ramp to I-24 west from Murfreesboro Pike at Spence Lane. In that crash, a driver of a Honda hit and killed a victim walking in the area. The driver of that car and a passenger fled the scene before police arrived. The crash closed the on-ramp for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.