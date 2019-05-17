MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning crash on the 400 block of Kings Ridge Drive that took the life of a 69-year-old man.
According to Murfreesboro Police, investigators were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash around 7:23 a.m. Friday. Preliminary investigation showed the truck driven by John Goad veered off the road and struck a line of trees. Goad was evaluated at the scene before being transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
