NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are at the scene of a deadly crash on I-65 southbound in Nashville.
The crash reportedly happened around 4 a.m. at mile marker 91 near the Old Hickory Boulevard, Madison exit.
#BREAKING: Police are investigating a deadly accident on I-65 in the Madison area this morning. @Linds_NanceWSMV has the latest on expected delays NOW on #News4Today. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/jhb5jIA79m— WSMVHollyThompson (@WSMVHollyT) July 14, 2020
Metro Police tell us the driver was ejected and killed in the crash. The car involved was smashed into the retaining wall alongside the interstate.
A fatal team is at the scene investigating what led to the wreck.
Southbound traffic is affected with right lane blocked.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.
