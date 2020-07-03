PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - THP is at the scene of a deadly crash near Monterey on I-40 eastbound Friday.
Officials tell us the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened around 3:15 a.m. between mile marker 301 and 302.
According to the TDOT map, eastbound traffic is affected with the inside shoulder blocked. The crash is estimated to be cleared by 7:40 a.m.
THP units did not say how many victims were involved.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
