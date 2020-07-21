ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A deadly crash investigation is underway in Robertson County Tuesday morning.
THP crews say the wreck involving multiple vehicles happened on State Route 49 westbound at Sandy Springs Road around 8:15 a.m.
The road will be shut down in both directions until about 10:30 a.m., according to THP.
We're working to find out more information on this crash. Stay with News4 for updates.
