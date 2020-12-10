ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A deadly crash has temporarily shut down the area around Highway 431 and SR-65 in Robertson County on Thursday.
Officials say the wreck happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 431 near Roy Holman Road.
THP officials tell us a car pulled out in front of a semi and caused the multi-vehicle crash. One person was reportedly killed.
Both north and southbound lanes are closed. Multiple agencies are working the scene.
Emergency management says it'll take about three hours to clear the scene.
