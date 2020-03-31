NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A deadly crash with multiple vehicles was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Interstate 24 westbound at Interstate 40 eastbound.
The area is expected to be closed until at least 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Westbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed while Eastbound is not affected.
