SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A part of Main Street in Spring Hill is closed after a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Main Street's southbound side is closed just south of Highway 396 after a crash around 4:30 p.m.

Police did not release any more details on the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The westbound traffic on Highway 396 (Saturn Pkwy) will not be able to exit onto Highway 31 (Main St) southbound. To get around the crash, click here.