NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a fatal crash earlier Tuesday morning.
I-65 S is now fully open and two lanes of I-65 N are opening to traffic. https://t.co/4I6LFFX08q— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 14, 2021
Traffic was diverted off I-65 at the I-65/I-40 split in downtown and at I-440 south of downtown.
According to police, a vehicle traveling on I-65 crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on.
There is no word on which driver has died and what the condition of the second driver is.
This story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.
