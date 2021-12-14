65 deadly crash
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a fatal crash earlier Tuesday morning.

Traffic was diverted off I-65 at the I-65/I-40 split in downtown and at I-440 south of downtown. 

According to police, a vehicle traveling on I-65 crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on.

There is no word on which driver has died and what the condition of the second driver is.

This story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.

