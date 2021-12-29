Crash closes I-40 in Lebanon

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed Interstate 40 westbound lanes in Lebanon on Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and confirms one person is dead from this crash.

The wreck was reported around 6 a.m.  on I-40 at South Hartmann Drive. All westbound lanes were blocked in I-40 from S. Hartmann Road for several hours as officials worked the scene but have since opened one lane to traffic.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

