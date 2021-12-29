LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed Interstate 40 westbound lanes in Lebanon on Wednesday morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and confirms one person is dead from this crash.
The wreck was reported around 6 a.m. on I-40 at South Hartmann Drive. All westbound lanes were blocked in I-40 from S. Hartmann Road for several hours as officials worked the scene but have since opened one lane to traffic.
Traffic alert!!! Interstate 40 is closed in Wilson County near mile marker 236 due to a crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 236. Please avoid this area if possible. @THPNashville— THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 29, 2021
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.