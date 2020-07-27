NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are investigating a deadly crash near the Nashville International Airport Monday morning.
Police tell us the crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-40 westbound at exit 216 for Donelson Pike.
According to investigators, a Honda crashed into a parked semi truck on the side of the road.
A female passenger in the Honda reportedly died at the scene.
TDOT says the westbound off-ramp is blocked. The estimated clear time is set for 7:30 a.m.
An investigation is still on-going.
