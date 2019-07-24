NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup is blocking Old Hickory Boulevard at Interstate 24 east in northern Davidson County on Wednesday evening.
According to Metro Police, the crash was reported around 5:50 p.m.
Investigators said a pickup traveling westbound on Old Hickory Boulevard was about to turn left to get onto I-24 East, when a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police said the vehicles collided in the intersection.
The 61-year-old man on the motorcycle was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died.
The pickup driver was not transported to the hospital.
Metro Police's Fatal Crash
Eastbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked.
Westbound lanes are not blocked and traffic appears to be moving in the area.
The crash is estimated to be cleared by 9:00 p.m.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
