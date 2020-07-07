Vote voting elections generic
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The deadline to register to vote in the state, federal primary and county general election in August is today.

In order to give Tennesseans more time to register to vote in the August 6th election, the Davidson County Election Commission on Murfreesboro Pike is extending its hours today.

Voters can download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.com. But completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted by today.

Tennesseans can also register entirely online at GoVoteTN.com.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a tweet that more than 27,000 Tennesseans used the online voter registration system over the weekend.

Remember, if you are a first-time voter, Tennessee election law requires you to either vote in person or register in person before you can vote by mail.

Early voting begins Friday, July 17.

If you plan on heading to the Davidson County Election Commission on Murfreesboro Pike to register, the extended hours will go until 7 p.m.. They open at 8 a.m. this morning.

