NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The deadline for people impacted by the March 3 tornado to apply for assistance from the American Red Cross is Thursday.
The Red Cross is prepared to provide financial assistance to support emergency needs to thousands of households that were destroyed or sustained major damage during the tornadoes.
Residents who were affected by the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee can determine if they are qualified for assistance and complete an application by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting prompt #4. Those who think they may be eligible should call immediately.
Additional forms of assistance may be available to those affected by the tornadoes. Call 211 or go to redcrossdisastersources.auntbertha.com.
All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are free and available to eligible households, regardless of citizenship or residency status, nationality, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political opinions.
