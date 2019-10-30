NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The year 2019 has become the deadliest on record for pedestrians in Nashville. Already 26 pedestrians have been killed. The milestone comes as we enter what is often considered the most dangerous time of year for people walking on Nashville streets.
"This is alarming as we see the numbers go up each year when we would hope the numbers would go down," says Lindsey Ganson, Director of Advocacy and Communications for Walk Bike Nashville.
Advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville is re-launching it’s Look for Me campaign to encourage people to look more closely for people walking alongside roads as the sun sets earlier in the evening.
“Studies show that the earlier onset of darkness in the fall and winter is directly tied to a spike in traffic fatalities and injuries,” reads a press release from group.
“It is unacceptable that this many people are being killed walking in our city,” Nora Kern, Executive Director of Walk Bike Nashville said. “This time of year you need to exercise extra caution behind the wheel and obey the speed limit. A second of your time could save a life.”
This campaign, which is funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, includes radio ads to encourage drivers to take additional steps to be extra careful.
The campaign also identified the most deadly roads, including Murfreesboro, Old Hickory, Gallatin and Nolensville Pikes. The roads have speed limits over 30 mph, multiple lanes, few safe crosswalks and high numbers of transit riders.
In Nashville more than 73% of all pedestrian fatalities occur at night and more than 80% of all pedestrian fatalities occurred on state controlled arterial roads.
"We don't have to fix every road and we don't have to fix every street,” says Ganson. “We need to fix the ones that we know are dangerous and we know people are dying."
