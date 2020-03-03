COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County emergency officials said 18 people have died, 88 have been treated for injuries, and 77 remain unaccounted for there after 6:30pm Tuesday.

Porter and Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton toured the damaged area by helicopter on Tuesday morning.

How to Help If you want to help in Cookeville, send an email to helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov. You can also click here for information on how to help.

"This is pretty bad," said Porter during a news conference. "We have a lot of homes totally destroyed. Some homes are damaged and some homes have minor damage."

Porter said emergency personnel were conducting door-to-door searches in the neighborhoods affected between Baxter and Cookeville. He said many of those homes may have basements and the residents could have taken shelter below ground when the structure collapsed.

The damage began near Delmonico Winery on Highway 70W coming toward Cookeville. The Prosperity Pointe subdivision sustained significant damage.

“The storm damage is massive in some of those areas. It’s taking a while to search those areas,” said Porter.

The tornado touched down between Baxter and Cookeville in the western end of the county. Most of the damage was on Highway 70 West from Echo Valley to Highway 56, along with the area around Pippin Road and Locust Grove Road.

There are multiple trees and power lines down in the area. Many roads are still impassible.

More than 100 structures were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

First Baptist Church has been set up as a shelter.

Anyone wanting to donate items such as food and water should take them to those locations.

The county has set up a Help Line - 931-646-INFO (4636) to report anyone missing. The county has also set up an email account - helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov - for people wanting to help, whether it is to donate money or goods or to volunteer to help cleanup.

There will be no volunteers needed today, Tuesday, March 3.

The mayors said to meet at the old Hobby Lobby location on South Jefferson Street at 8 a.m. on Wednesday if you want to volunteers.

You're also urged to send an email to let them know what you can do or are willing to do.

A phone trunk line was damaged in the storm, which may limit telephone and cell phone usage. The mayors said phone companies will be bringing phone towers to the community to help with cell phone service.

The mayors also urged anyone to donate blood at Blood Assurance in Cookeville to replenish what has been used on Tuesday morning.

Porter has declared a state of emergency for Putnam County. The declaration will allow the county to get help from state and federal resources.

Tennessee Tech cancelled classes on Tuesday after the storms hit the area. President Phil Oldham reported there were no injuries on campus.