COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said 16 people have died and 65 have been treated for injuries in Putnam County.
Porter and Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton toured the damaged area by helicopter on Tuesday morning.
"This is pretty bad," said Porter during a news conference. "We have a lot of homes totally destroyed. Some homes are damaged and some homes have minor damage."
Porter said emergency personnel are still conducting door-to-door searches in the neighborhoods affected between Baxter and Cookeville.
The damage began near Delmonico Winery on Highway 70W coming toward Cookeville. The Prosperity Pointe subdivision sustained significant damage.
“The storm damage is massive in some of those areas. It’s taking a while to search those areas,” said Porter.
The tornado touched down between Baxter and Cookeville in the western end of the county. Most of the damage was on Highway 70 West from Echo Valley to Highway 56, along with the area around Pippin Road and Locust Grove Road.
Several people are still missing in the Putnam County area. Porter said emergency workers are not going door-to-door searching homes in the damaged area.
There are multiple trees and power lines down in the area. Many roads are still impassible.
Shelters have been set up at the Cookeville Community Center, YMCA and the Tennessee National Guard Armory. Anyone wanting to donate items such as food and water should take them to those locations.
The county has set up a Help Line - 931-646-INFO (4636) to report anyone missing. The county has also set up an email account - helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov - for people wanting to help, whether it is to donate money or goods or to volunteer to help cleanup.
There will be no volunteers needed on Tuesday. The mayors said to meet at the old Hobby Lobby location on South Jefferson Street at 8 a.m. on Wednesday if you want to volunteers. You're also urged to send an email to let them know what you can do or are willing to do.
A phone trunk line was damaged in the storm, which may limit telephone and cell phone usage. The mayors said phone companies will be bringing phone towers to the community to help with cell phone service. It might take 5-6 hours for this to be in place.
The mayors also urged anyone to donate blood at Blood Assurance in Cooekville to replenish what has been used on Tuesday morning.
Porter has declared a state of emergency for Putnam County. The declaration will allow the county to get help from state and federal resources.
Tennessee Tech cancelled classes on Tuesday after the storms hit the area. President Phil Oldham reported there were no injuries on campus.
"Because the aftermath of last night’s severe weather is developing, Tennessee Tech is closing campus and cancelling classes effective immediately. We do this out of respect for the many people suffering loss, which may include some in our campus community.
"I am grateful that we had no injuries reported on our campus. We also do not have structural damage to any buildings, though you will see debris scattered about campus.
"Let’s take a moment to remember we are part of a bigger Cookeville community that is doing an amazing job responding to the physical and emotional needs of those affected. As quickly as we can, we will let you know about volunteer opportunities to help our town recover and heal. Today, and in the coming days, kindness is needed more than ever.
"Food services will operate on a normal schedule, as will the Volpe Library, Health Services and the Fitness Center. The Counseling Center is available 24 hours a day at 931-372-3331."
