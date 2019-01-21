IRON CITY, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead and the suspect in custody expected to be charged with murder after a shooting in rural Wayne County.
Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher said deputies responded to the shooting at a home on the 1100 block of Tennessee Lane just before 1 a.m. on Monday.
The victim was identified as Michael Pierce of Florence, AL.
Deputies said the suspect and victim knew each other.
The suspect's name has not been released.
