NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man critically injured in an early Saturday apartment fire has died.
Jarmarcus Carney, 24, and two others were injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Treatment after the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Edgehill Apartments, 1324 14th Ave. S.
Carney died Sunday, according to police. His death is considered accidental. Cedric Fitzgerald, 20, remains hospitalized in critical condition on Monday. Ammie Gaines, 43, was treated and released.
The Nashville Area Red Cross provided assistance to families affected by the fire. Around 20 people were affected.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
