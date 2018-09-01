A crash turned into a homicide investigation Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said detectives are still working to find out why the car's passengers were in Nashville and why someone would shoot them while driving on the interstate.
The crash happened on the eastbound side Interstate-40 near Central Pike in Hermitage just after 6 p.m.
When officers responded to the crash, they found one of the occupants with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim of the shooting was a 21-year-old from out of state and believe he and his passenger flew into Nashville earlier this week.
The man was wounded when shots were fired into the rental SUV they were driving on I-40.
The other occupant in the vehicle, also a 21-year-old man, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries related to the crash.
MNPD detectives are continuing to investigate why the men were in Nashville and said they were carrying thousands of dollars in cash at the time of the crash.
No information on possible suspects has been released.
Stay with News4 for updates.
BREAKING: A 21 yr old man from out of state was fatally wounded this evening after shots were fired into the rental SUV he was in while traveling on I-40 east in Hermitage. Another 21-year-old man was injured when the vehicle crashed...— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 2, 2018
Detectives believe the 2 flew into Nashville this week. Tonight they were carrying cash in the thousands of dollars. Investigation continuing.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 2, 2018
