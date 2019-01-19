CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Law enforcement officials identified the woman killed in a shooting in Crossville on Saturday night. Two other people were also seriously injured in the incident.
According to Sgt. Gary Howard with the Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Dept., the shooting occurred at a residence on the 8600 block of Cherokee Trail just after 6:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also called in to help investigate.
Linda Damewood, 74, of Crossville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victims have not been identified. However, officials said one is being treated at Cumberland Medical Center. The other person was a CMC but is expected to be transferred to a regional trauma center.
Little else is know about the fatal shooting.
Because police's investigation into the incident is ongoing, Howard said no details will be released at this time.
Howard said Saturday night that the scene is secure and the community is not in any danger.
Stay with News4 for updates.
