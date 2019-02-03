NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a car accident early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
The crash happened on Nolensville Pike near Paragon Mills Road just after midnight.
A Chevrolet Camero and a Honda Civic were involved in the accident.
Police on the scene told News4 that speed and failure to maintain a lane were both contributing factors in the crash.
Officials are still investigating the incident. The victim's identities will be released once police contact their families.
