Gunfire erupted outside a club on Dickerson Pike early Sunday morning, leaving a man dead and a woman injured.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., a gunman opened fire on a crowd in a parking lot near Music City Lounge on the 1100 block of Dickerson Pike around 1:15 a.m.
A woman was hit in the leg and 23-year-old Michael Battle was struck in the chest.
Battle and the woman were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. Battle was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials said the female victim is now listed in stable condition.
Witnesses told police that two women were having an argument in the parking lot just before the shooting.
One of those women and the gunman fled the parking lot in a dark-colored sedan -- possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red Nike shirt, red shorts, and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Battle’s murder is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.