NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Hermitage.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 4500 block of Brooke Valley Drive.
Investigators on scene told News4 one victim is dead. The injuries of the other victim are currently unknown
Police say two male suspects were seen running from the scene of the shooting.
A K-9 unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
