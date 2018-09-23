ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WSMV/WRCB) -- One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting a home in Grundy County, officials told News4 affiliate station WRCB-TV.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said the shooting happened at a home on SR 56 in Altamont on Sunday.
Shrum said deputies took the shooter, 37-year-old John Smith of Marion County, into custody.
Smith's wife, 32-year-old Carolyn Powell, died at the scene.
Powell's father, 50-year-old Jerone Powell, who owns the home where the shooting took place was also shot along with another man who has not yet been identified.
Smith and the two victims were taken to the hospital.
The sheriff said the shooting appeared to be a domestic-related incident between Smith, his wife, and the unidentified man.
The TBI has been called in to help with the investigation.
