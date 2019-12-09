 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One man has died and another was injured following a crash on Warrior Drive over the weekend.

According to Murfreesboro Police Department, the crash occurred on Saturday around 1 a.m. Investigators said the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima, 27-year-old Dustan Michael Volkman, may have been speeding and failed to negotiate a curve near Riverdale High School.

Volkman's vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch, struck a concrete culvert, overturned, and landed upside down. Volkman's passenger, 35-year-old Chad Ghee, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was later pronounced dead at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Volkman was also taken to the hospital for a broken leg and other injuries. No charges have yet been filed pending results of a blood-alcohol analysis.

 
 

