DAVIDSON COUNTY MAP

What started as a crash turned into a homicide investigation Saturday afternoon when realized a man involved was shot in the head. 

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said detectives are still working to find out why the car's passengers were in Nashville and why someone would shoot them while driving on the interstate.

Not to mention, why thousands of dollars in cash was recovered from their rental car. 

The crash happened on the eastbound side Interstate-40 near Central Pike in Hermitage just after 6 p.m.

Police have now identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting as 21-year-old Eliezer De la Cruz from Yonkers, New York. 

When officers responded to the crash, they found De la Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he and the other 21-year-old passenger, from the Bronx, flew into Nashville earlier this week.

Officials said just before the crash, the men were being chased by a black or dark blue BMW SUV and a black or dark blue Chrysler 300 sedan. Suspects in those cars fired shots at the rental SUV as they were driving on the highway.

The men attempted to take the Hermitage exit ramp, but the driver lost control of the vehicle at the top of the ramp, went around the guardrail and descended from a cliff, landing in the middle of the interstate. 

The other occupant in the vehicle, also a 21-year-old man, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with a broken leg. He is still in the hospital. 

Officials said thousands of dollars in cash were recovered from their SUV.

MNPD detectives are continuing to investigate why the men flew into Nashville on Thursday and where they went while they were in the area. 

Stay with News4 for updates.

Anyone with information about this murder case, including the whereabouts of the BMW SUV and/or the Chrysler 300 sedan, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Multimedia Journalist

Lindsey Nance joined the News4 team in June 2018 as a reporter, videographer and editor focusing on Rutherford County news.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.