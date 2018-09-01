What started as a crash turned into a homicide investigation Saturday afternoon when realized a man involved was shot in the head.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said detectives are still working to find out why the car's passengers were in Nashville and why someone would shoot them while driving on the interstate.
Not to mention, why thousands of dollars in cash was recovered from their rental car.
The crash happened on the eastbound side Interstate-40 near Central Pike in Hermitage just after 6 p.m.
Police have now identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting as 21-year-old Eliezer De la Cruz from Yonkers, New York.
When officers responded to the crash, they found De la Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he and the other 21-year-old passenger, from the Bronx, flew into Nashville earlier this week.
Officials said just before the crash, the men were being chased by a black or dark blue BMW SUV and a black or dark blue Chrysler 300 sedan. Suspects in those cars fired shots at the rental SUV as they were driving on the highway.
The men attempted to take the Hermitage exit ramp, but the driver lost control of the vehicle at the top of the ramp, went around the guardrail and descended from a cliff, landing in the middle of the interstate.
The other occupant in the vehicle, also a 21-year-old man, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with a broken leg. He is still in the hospital.
Officials said thousands of dollars in cash were recovered from their SUV.
MNPD detectives are continuing to investigate why the men flew into Nashville on Thursday and where they went while they were in the area.
Anyone with information about this murder case, including the whereabouts of the BMW SUV and/or the Chrysler 300 sedan, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
