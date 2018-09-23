A woman is dead after she was hit in a head-on collision on Old Hickory Boulevard near 28th Street late Saturday night.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., Gilda York, 57, of Aaronwood Drive, was traveling southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard in her 2007 Honda Element just before 10 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle.
Police said a 2009 Cadillac Escalade driven by 27-year old Catherine Pinhal was traveling the opposite direction on Old Hickory Boulevard when she crossed the center lane and struck York head-on.
York died at the scene.
Pinhal was transported to Skyline Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. She agreed to have a blood sample drawn and admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier that day.
Officials said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine if Pinhal was impaired before any charges are filed.
