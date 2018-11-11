CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) -- Two people are dead after a crash in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.
According to officials at the Trigg Co. Coroner's Office, the crash happened on Highway 68 across from Classic Tire just before 5:30 p.m.
The accident is still under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Trigg Co. Coroner's Office.
The details of the crash have not been released, but officials said two people died. Their identities will be released after notification if next-of-kin.
A number of agencies responded to the scene, including Trigg Co. Rescue, Trig Co. EMS, Trigg Co. Sheriff's Dept., Cadiz Police Dept., Cadiz Fire Dept., the Kentucky Dept. of Transporation, Air-Evac and Kentucky State Police.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.