BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot in Bellevue on Saturday night.
Metro police and the Nashville Fire Dept. responded to the restaurant on the corner of Hicks Road and Highway 70 South just after 9:30 p.m.
EMTs pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
A witness was reportedly sitting at a red light nearby when they heard multiple shots fired. The person told police they saw two men speed off in a white car after the shooting.
Crime scene investigators are on the scene looking for evidence. Police are also reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant in hopes of identifying a suspect.
