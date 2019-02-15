MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department announced Friday night that one man was killed in a shooting at the Summerlake Apartments on National Drive.
The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials have not identified the victim, as they are waiting to notify the next of kin.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you know anything about this shooting that could aid in the investigation, call 615-893-1311.
