FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is dead after crashing a jet ski on Tims Ford Lake on Saturday.
TWRA officials said 28-year-old Zachary Davis of Christiana, Tenn. was operating a personal watercraft around 5 p.m. with his brother-in-law.
The man told officials that Davis was unfamiliar with the craft and fell behind his companion.
Davis was found dead in the water near the jet ski.
Officials said damage to the craft indicates that he likely crashed into a river bank.
Davis was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.
TWRA officials said there have been 22 boating-related deaths in Tennessee so far this year.
