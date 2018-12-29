SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for assistance identifying the driver who hit and killed a woman on Interstate-24 in Rutherford County on Saturday morning.
According to THP officials, troopers responded to the scene on I-24 near the Almaville Road exit around 10:30 a.m. after a report of a deceased female laying in the ditch line of the interstate.
The area where the body was recovered was off the roadway and extremely difficult to spot by drivers passing by, officials said.
If you have any information that will help investigators to solve this incident, please contact THP at (615) 744-3091 or 1-800-736-0212, attention Sergeant Joe Agee and CID Sergeant Andrew Naylor.
