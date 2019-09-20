SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Williamson County.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Carters Creek Pike and Barker Road.
Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood told News4 that the wreck was between a dump truck and a sedan. At least one person died.
Stay with News4 for updates.
