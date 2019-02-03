NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly causing a head-on collision in South Nashville that killed two people and critically injured another early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on Nolensville Pike near Paragon Mills Road just after midnight.
According to police, 52-year-old Howard McLemore, of Madison, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero the wrong way on Nolensville Pike and hit a 2009 Honda Civic in oncoming traffic.
The crash killed the driver of the Civic, 25-year-old Joaquin Bastidas and McLemore's passenger, 49-year-old Sandy Burns.
McLemore and the other passenger in the Civic, Ibrahim Viera, 18, of Arizona, were critcally injured.
Police on the scene told News4 that speed and failure to maintain a lane were both contributing factors in the crash.
Police also believe McLemore was impaired at the time of the crash and took a blood sample that will be analyzed for alcohol and drug content.
McLemore was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center after the crash.
Officials say he will booked on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault upon his release from the hospital.
