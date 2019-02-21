WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Natchez Trace Parkway early Thursday morning.
According to officials with the National Parks Service, the accident happened near mile marker 343 in Wayne County around 3:20 a.m.
The vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Charger, was traveling in the northbound lanes when it left the road and hit a tree. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Justin Nance, as well as an 18-month-old in the back seat, were taken to North Alabama Medical Center.
The two other passengers in the car died in the accident. They were identified Thursday as Rayshon Ewing, 18, and Daneisha Townsend, 19.
“This is the second and third fatalities we’ve had this week, and this incident occurred only seven miles from the one we had on Sunday,” Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said in a news release.
Officials also said that there has been an increase in fatalities in the Alabama and Tennessee sections of Natchez Trace Parkway.
“We do not know what is causing the spike, but rangers will be out on patrol to enforce the speed limit and other traffic laws,” Davis said.
The crash is still under investigation. The cause of the wreck has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.