QUEBECK, Tenn. (WSMV) -- One person is dead and another person is critically injured after they attempted to break into a home in the Quebeck Community in White County on Friday night.
According to officials with the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Quebeck Road just after 10 p.m. for an alleged robbery and shooting.
Officials said the two suspects were shot after entering the home.
One assailant died at the scene. The other alleged robber is in critical condition at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
Officials say the incident is under active investigation.
