CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department were called to check on a body that was lying on the ground Saturday morning.
Officers found a 32-year-old white male lying face down and were able to confirm he was deceased, according to a release from Clarksville Police.
The body was found on Chestnut Drive, near Park Lane.
The CPD do not suspect any foul play but are continuing to investigate.
