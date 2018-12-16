GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police arrested and charged two people and are seeking a third suspect after a man was killed in a robbery-turned-shooting in Gallatin on Saturday night.
According to law enforcement officials, Gallatin officers initially responded to a residence on South Maple Street just after 8:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found Kevin Ronald Green dead and another person injured from gunshot wounds.
After a preliminary investigation, GPD officers believe the shooting happened after a drug deal at the residence turned into a robbery.
Andre D. Gillespie was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence possession of Sch. VI drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nakia Rogan was charged with accessory after the fact in a homicide, tampering with evidence possession of Sch. VI drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said a third suspect, Paris Kesinger, turned herself in on active warrants on Sunday. She will also be charged with accessory after the fact in a homicide, tampering with evidence possession of Sch. VI drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
