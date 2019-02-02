CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The suspected gunman in a fatal shooting in Clarksville on Friday night is now in custody, according to officials with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at a residence on the 4000 block of McGregor Road just after 6 p.m.
According to witnesses, Matias "TEZ" Dudley, 18, was riding in the passenger seat of a car when he opened fire on the victim who had approached the vehicle.
When the victim ran for his/her life, Dudley exited the car and pursued them on foot, firing several more shots and fatal wounding the person.
Investigators with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office, Clarksville PD and the Kentucky State Police worked through the night to identify Dudley as the suspect and track him down.
He was arrested on Holiday Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Dudley was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Montgomery Co. Jail without bond.
Police officials believe the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was an isolated incident.
The victim has not been identified at this time. Stay with News4 for updates.
Anyone with any information concerning this crime is asked to call Investigator Erin Garcia at 931-648-0611 ext 13404.
