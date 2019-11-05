MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that happened Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. at mile marker 69. near Almaville Road. The left lane of I-24 East is closed while THP investigates. TDOT expects the scene to clear by 10:00 p.m.
THP told News4 that the victim is believed to be from out of town.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.