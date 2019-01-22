MADISON, TN (WSMV)- One woman is dead after an altercation that escalated at a condominium complex in Madison overnight.
Police say that an altercation turned into a stabbing in the 1300 block of Neelys Bend Road around midnight.
One woman was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
