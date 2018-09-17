The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after a shooting that occurred Monday night.
Officials say the incident occurred on the 250 block of Bartons Creek Road in Lebanon. The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m.
Officers responded to the area and found two males that were pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public.
