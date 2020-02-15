NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person is dead after a house fire in East Nashville.
Fire officials say the fire happened at a home on Tiffany Drive. Crews confirmed one person was killed in the blaze.
#BreakingNews Fire kills one and injures another at a house on Tiffany Drive in East Nashville. Police and Fire investigators search for the cause this morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/B1BUwGNdCG— Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) February 15, 2020
Fire and police investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
