NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Smoking is the most likely cause of a deadly apartment fire early Saturday morning in the Edgehill Apartments.
The fire broken out at the Edgehill Apartments, 1324 14th Ave. S., around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Jamarcus Carney, 24, died on Sunday as the result of his injuries. Carney's death is considered accidental. Cedric Fitzgerald, 20, died on Tuesday afternoon.
The third victim that was transported, Ammie Gaines, 43, was treated and released.
The Nashville Area Red Cross provided assistance to families affected by the fire. Around 20 people were affected.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. Smoking is being looked at as a possible cause of the fire.
