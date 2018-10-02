NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was killed Tuesday night after a shootout across from The Pharmacy restaurant in East Nashville.

Police said multiple people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala exchanged gunfire at the intersection of W. Eastland and McFerrin.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man inside the Mustang was killed. He has been identified as 25-year-old Deangelo Knox.

The security guard at The Pharmacy restaurant also reportedly fired at Knox after Knox crashed and headed toward him with a gun in hand, according to police.

No bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Officials have not yet released suspect information. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

