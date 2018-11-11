CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) -- Two people are dead after a crash in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Officials at the Trigg Co. Coroner's Office said the crash happened on Highway 68 near the intersection of Glenwood Mill Road just before 5:30 p.m.
In a report by WKDZ, the victims of the crash were identified as 62-year old Roger Marlow of Cadiz and 31-year old Patrick Maillet of Clarksville, Tenn..
Marlow was reportedly traveling westbound on US-68 when he veered off the road for unknown reasons, traveled across the median and into oncoming traffic where he struck Maillet's vehicle.
Marlow was pronounced dead at the scene and Maillet died later at a local hospital, according to reports.
Officials reported that both drivers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The accident is still under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Trigg Co. Coroner's Office.
A number of agencies responded to the scene, including Trigg Co. Rescue, Trig Co. EMS, Trigg Co. Sheriff's Dept., Cadiz Police Dept., Cadiz Fire Dept., the Kentucky Dept. of Transporation, Air-Evac and Kentucky State Police.
