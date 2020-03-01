HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person is dead after crashing their car into a telephone pole in Hendersonville.
According to police, officers responded to a single car crash in the 300 block of W. Main Street at around 2:23 a.m. Sunday. The car was driving eastbound on W. Main Street when it left the roadway and hit a telephone pole.
The driver was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
